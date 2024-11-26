Educational institutions in twin cities to remain closed for second day today

Pakistan Pakistan Educational institutions in twin cities to remain closed for second day today

Islamia University has postponed exams scheduled for today and tomorrow.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Nov 2024 10:02:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed today (Tuesday) as well due to protests organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision to close the schools and universities was made in light of the current situation, and it applied to all educational institutions in the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

According to a notification of International Islamic University, Islamabad, the institution will remain closed.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Murree announced that all educational institutions in the district would also remain closed on Monday due to the ongoing circumstances.

In Bahawalpur, the Islamia University has postponed exams scheduled for today and tomorrow.

According to the university's spokesperson, the exams will now be held on December 2 and 3, while classes will proceed as usual today and tomorrow.

