Policeman martyred, 70 others injured in clashes with PTI protesters: Azma

Pakistan Pakistan Policeman martyred, 70 others injured in clashes with PTI protesters: Azma

Bushra Bibi is playing the role of “Sultana Daku.”

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 17:31:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that one policeman embraced martyrdom and 70 others suffered injuries during the clashes with PTI protesters.

Addressing a press conference at DGPR Lahore on Monday, Bokhari said, “Today marks the second day of the 'Tehreek-e-Fasad'. So far, 70 policemen have been seriously injured, including the martyrdom of Constable Mubashir in the protests.”

In Attock, police officers were subjected to violence, and Constable Wajid was shot in the neck near Kati Pahari. Reports suggest the condition of 45 policemen is critical.

“Bushra Bibi is inciting the KP people, questioning why the children of PTI’s founder and Bushra Bibi have not joined the protests. PTI seeks May 9 (Part-II) and is engaging in politics over dead bodies," she added.

Read also: PTI convoys 'close in on Islamabad' despite police crackdown

Bokhari further claimed that during the protests, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur disappeared, while Bushra Bibi gave the protests a religious touch.

She asked, “What kind of Sharia does Bushra Bibi want?” and reiterated that Bushra Bibi is playing the role of “Sultana Daku.”

The Punjab information minister noted that the chief minister instructed the police officers to remain unarmed.

"On one side, there is an attack on the state, while on the other, they are calling for negotiations. They are targeting heads, a tactic reminiscent of the Taliban. No Pakistani can call the PTI protests peaceful," she stated.