Punjab eases restrictions after reduced smog intensity

Both government and private offices can now operate at full capacity

Mon, 25 Nov 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has relaxed restrictions further following a decrease in smog intensity.

Director General of Environment, Dr. Imran Hamed Sheikh, issued an official notification confirming the changes.

The notification permitted construction work in Lahore and three other districts, including Gujranwala, Multan, and Faisalabad.

Brick kilns utilising zig-zag technology are also allowed to operate. Additionally, both government and private offices can now operate at full capacity.

The notification also stated that heavy traffic will be allowed to enter the districts from Monday to Thursday, but will be banned from Friday to Sunday.

The decision to close shops, markets, and shopping malls by 8 PM remains in place, while indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants will be allowed until 10 PM. Furthermore, barbecues will require the installation of hood systems.