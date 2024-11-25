LHC dismisses petition against 26th constitutional amendment

CJ LHC stated that the matter was already under consideration in the Supreme Court

Mon, 25 Nov 2024 10:30:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed a petition seeking the annulment of the 26th constitutional amendment.

LHC Chief Justice Aaliya Neelum heard the petition filed by citizen, Nazir Ahmad, naming the Federal government and others as respondents.

The Registrar of LHC raised an objection, stating that the matter was already under consideration in the Supreme Court, and thus the case could not be heard by the LHC.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice remarked to the petitioner's lawyer that they had been instructed to provide details about the pending case in the Supreme Court, yet no relevant documents were attached to the petition.

She criticised the practice of filing multiple petitions on the same issue across various courts in the country.

The LHC subsequently directed the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court and dismissed the petition.