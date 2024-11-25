Educational institutions closed in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree amid PTI protests

Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 09:55:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain closed today (Monday) due to protests organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision to close the schools and universities was made in light of the current situation, and it applied to all educational institutions in the federal capital and Rawalpindi.

According to a notification of International Islamic University, Islamabad, the institution will remain closed today.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Murree announced that all educational institutions in the district will also remain closed today due to the ongoing circumstances.

In Bahawalpur, the Islamia University has postponed exams scheduled for today and tomorrow.

According to the university's spokesperson, the exams will now be held on December 2 and 3, while classes will proceed as usual today and tomorrow.