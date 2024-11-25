Warring rivals agree to seven-day truce in strife-torn Parachinar

A government jirga met with tribal elders and reviewed proposals for resolving the conflict.

PARACHINAR (Dunya News) - Warring rivals on Sunday agree to a seven-day truce in strife-torn Parachinar, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, after dozens of people were killed in a bitter gunfights, Dunya News reported.

The government jirga headed by Barrister Saif returned to Peshawar from Kurram Agency. The jirga met with tribal elders and reviewed proposals for resolving the conflict.

According to sources, both sides have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire, during which they will also exchange prisoners and return bodies to one another.

Earlier on Thursday, Kurram DPO informed media that a convoy of vehicles coming from Peshawar to Parachinar came under fire in the Ucheat area. Automatic weapons were used by the gunmen, he added.

He said 38 people, including three women, died on the spot. Several injured were rushed to nearby hospital where condition of many had been described as serious.

