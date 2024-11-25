One killed, 20 injured as four buses collide in Matiari

Rescue sources informed that some of the injured were in critical condition.

MATIARI (Dunya News) – One person was killed and 20 other sustained injuries when four buses in Matiari, a city in Sindh province, on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway near Saeedabad area of Matiari where four buses collided, killing one person on the spot and injuring 20 others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed that some of the injured were in critical condition.


