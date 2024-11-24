Lahore again tops list of world's most polluted city

The city's AQI stands at AQI 304

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Due to the alarming level of smog, Lahore on Sunday was once again ranked on an unenviable slot of the world’s polluted city.

The AQI index in the city rose to 304. With schools, colleges, and universities now open, the use of face masks has been made mandatory for students.

In Multan and Faisalabad, the AQI was recorded at 196 and 164. In Gujranwala, Peshawar and Karachi, the AQI stood at 164, 151 and 107.

Meanwhile, aacademic activities across the 36 districts of Punjab were restored on November 20 after the air quality showed a little improvement.

The provincial government announced the reopening of all educational institutions, including private schools, across Punjab, with Lahore and Multan Divisions included.

