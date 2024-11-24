Masses reject PTI protest call: Amir Muqam

PML-N leader said resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being utilized for political gains

Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 19:44:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam has said masses have rejected the protest call of the PTI.

Addressing a presser in the capital on Sunday, he said the instigators wanted to spread anarchy in the country while mentioning that the business of the people had taken a toll due to protests.

He said, "There is a bloodbath going on in Kurram right now but the KP CM does not have this issue on his priority list as he is involved in protests instead of resolving the law and order situation."

He said the PTI founder would not make it out of prison due to protest in Islamabad as only the courts would decide on the matter.

The PML-N leader said the resources of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being utilized for political gains.

He also berated Bushra Bibi for giving a controversial statement against Saudi Arabia the other day.