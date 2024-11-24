All educational institutes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi to remain closed tomorrow amid PTI protest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – All the educational institutions in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be closed tomorrow (Monday) amid protest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Islamabad.

The district administration of Islamabad will issue a notification shortly.

A spokesperson for the district administration stated that the decision to close the educational institutions has been made in light of the current situation, and the notification will apply to all educational institutions in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, the Private Schools Association has announced the closure of schools due to security concerns, urging parents not to send their children to school on Monday.

It is important to note that roads and routes in Islamabad have been blocked due to PTI’s call for protest, causing severe traffic disruptions and heightened security concerns.

