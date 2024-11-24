Police arrest Zain Qureshi, Aamir Dogar, Rai Hassan Nawaz while heading to Islamabad protest

Sun, 24 Nov 2024 13:16:58 PKT

MULTAN/CHICHAWATNI (Dunya News) – Police have started arresting PTI leaders and workers attempting to participate in the Islamabad protest.

According to sources, Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aamir Dogar from Multan was arrested while on his way to Islamabad and taken to an undisclosed location.

Additionally, Zain Qureshi, Moeenuddin Qureshi, and Rana Tufail Noon were also taken into custody.

PTI MNA from Chichawatni, Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, was also arrested, with police taking him along with his vehicle.

Meanwhile, police sources said 27 teams conducted a search operation in various areas of Islamabad last night and arrested more than 200 PTI workers, including women.

SECURITY TOP PRIORITY: IGP

Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad police Ali Nasir Rizvi, meanwhile, said that the force had prepared a comprehensive security plan to protect lives and property of citizens.

He warned that those who harm citizens and made mischief would be dealt with iron hand.

Regarding closure of roads, IG Rizvi said there was no problem for those coming from and going to the airport. If any road is closed, one lane is kept open along with it.