Government targeting innocent people to prolong its tenure, says Barrister Saif

Says government had made Pakistan a ‘Containeristan’

Sun, 24 Nov 2024 17:37:51 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif has taken a jibe at the PM and Punjab CM saying uncle and niece were planning to attack innocents to prolong their fake empire.

In his statement, he stated that the PTI rally was getting on the government’s nerves therefore the government had made Pakistan a ‘Containeristan’ placing containers and digging trenches.

Saif stressed that the fake government wanted to malign PTI by covering containers with green cloth for fake videos.

He warned the public to be aware of the fake government’s nefarious aims.

He alleged that the government had closed the whole country blocking highways, roads for a week to halt the PTI peaceful protest.

Blocking of roads had affected the ambulance service which resulted in the death of various patients for not reaching the hospital, Barrister Saif insisted.

