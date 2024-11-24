Imran Khan is only making missed calls, says Kamran Tessori

Tessori said that PTI members would eventually "go in circles and return to where they started,"

Sun, 24 Nov 2024 10:49:24 PKT

LONDON (Web Desk) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has stated that former prime minister Imran Khan was making "missed calls" and would not be able to reach anyone for the next five years.

In a conversation with a private TV channel in London, Tessori said that PTI members would eventually "go in circles and return to where they started," describing the current political situation as a "game of emotions and the last over."

He added that the situation will soon come to an end, and that frustration was evident in their statements.

Tessori also commented on the controversial statement by Bushra Bibi, noting that even her own party did not endorse it. He said if Imran Khan made such a statement to Bushra Bibi, he would have violated his oath.

He further explained that if any such matters did occur, Imran Khan had taken an oath as prime minister not to disclose state secrets.

Tessori emphasised that any attempts to link these issues would go against the country's sovereignty and integrity.

Regarding Pakistan's economic stability, the Governor stated that the country was making efforts towards recovery, with support from friendly nations.

He warned that whatever actions PTI took, would not be welcomed by either the friendly countries or the Pakistani public.