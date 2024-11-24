CJP calls for urgent forensic upgrades to boost evidence-based investigations

To form a sub-committee dedicated to reforming prison systems in KP

Sun, 24 Nov 2024 09:06:16 PKT

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has chaired a meeting in Peshawar in a landmark step toward judicial reform in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting decided to form a sub-committee dedicated to reforming prison systems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and drafting a comprehensive package of reforms.

This committee will assess prison conditions, address issues of under-trial prisoners, and propose rehabilitative programs like vocational training, mental health support, and education to prepare inmates for reintegration into society.

On this occasion, Justice Yahya Afridi emphasised the urgent need to upgrade forensic science facilities to strengthen evidence-based investigations.