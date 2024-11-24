Punjab governor urges PTI not to do politics at country's cost

Says PPP could resolve all problems

Published On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 05:51:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Hider Khan has urged the PTI leaders and workers not harm the country for their politics and a few votes.

Speaking at a wedding ceremony here on Saturday, the Punjab governor said the Bhutto family could resolve all problems, stressing the PTI workers to go home.

“We will remove disappointments among people and the country’s youth by bringing Bilawal Bhutto to power because he has the ability to steer the country out of crisis,” Sardar Saleem said.

He said PTI always took to streets and avoided dialogue and sitting in the assembly.

Such attitude and style of politics put the country at stake, and the PTI should avoid politics of confrontation, the governor said.

Commenting on Bushra Bibi’s controversial remarks, the governor said she dented her party, adding he and his party condemned her statement against an Islamic country.

The governor said the government should remove barricades from motorways, adding the PTI had lost its worth and such steps should not be taken that could boost the party which had nothing.

