No respite from smog as Lahore, Delhi compete for unenviable ranking

Some parts of Lahore had an AQI above 450 which is highly hazardous.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Smog continues to take its toll on public health as Lahore was the worst polluted city with an average AQI above 400 on Saturday.

The Met Dept said city’s minimum temperature will be 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 25 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, smog shrouded Lahore which slipped to number two spot among the most polluted cities of the world.

Lahore ranked first with average AQI (air quality index) at 498 at 9:15 in the morning as recorded by the Swiss monitor IQAir. The AQI in Cantonment and DHA was dangerously high – 698 and 565, respectively.

However, Indian capital Delhi became the most polluted city of the world later in the day with AQI 394. In the morning it was at second place with 449.

SMOG PHENOMENON

India and Pakistan battle air pollution every winter as cold, heavy air traps dust, emissions, and smoke from stubble burning by farmers and emissions by vehicles.

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Aleemul Hassan told Dunya News that due to the direction of the winds from northwest to southeast, the smog would increase in Lahore till Nov 24.

He said the chances of rain in Lahore were very low.

CLOSURE OF MARKETS

As the smog situation worsened again, the Punjab government re-imposed restrictions in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Shops and markets will closed at 8 pm, except bakeries and drug shops. The timing would be observed on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

On the other hand, the Punjab government on Friday relaxed curbs on parks, zoos, playgrounds and outdoor sports. Entertainment venues, festivals and exhibitions will be allowed to remain open until 8pm.