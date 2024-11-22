PM forms committee to resolve issues between PML-N, PPP

The committee members include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a committee to resolve issues between the Pakistan People's Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and to foster cooperation on political and other matters.

The committee members include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar and Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema.

Other members of the committee are Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail, and Bashir Ahmed Memon.

The Prime Minister has assigned the committee the responsibility of having detailed consultation with the PPP to ensure political collaboration and resolve the issues.

The committee will hold negotiations with the members nominated by the PPP to finalize future strategy.