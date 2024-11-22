Resolution condemning Bushra Bibi's statement against KSA presented in PA

Shoaib Siddiqui submitted the resolution

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A resolution condemning the statement of Bushra Bibi against Saudi Arabia was presented in the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

The resolution was submitted by Istehkam Pakistan Party General Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui in which the statement of Bushra Bibi was called a serious attempt to damage the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

"The remarks by Bushra Bibi was also directed towards to cause challenges to Pakistan foreign policy and national interests,” the resolution added.

Therefore, the resolution urged the authorities to launch an investigation to find the real culprits behind that move.

In the text of the resolution, it was added that she gave that statement on the direction of Imran Khan to hamper the growing ties between both nations.

Siddiqui said the relations between both countries have stood the test of time and Saudi Arabia has always offered support to Pakistan in time of need.

