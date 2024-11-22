PTI protest: Metro bus service to remain closed in twin cities

Updated On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 20:01:58 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – In the wake of upcoming protest by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the federal government on Friday decided to close metro bus service in the twin cities.

Sources privy to the development have reported that the service would remain entirely close on November 24.

From the Sadar Station to Pak Secretariat, the metro bus service would be closed. The decision was taken on the direction of the district administration.

Meanwhile, the PTI has been unflinching in his views that it would hold the rally on November 24 despite what it repeatedly called the government’s propaganda otherwise.

Ali Amin Gandapur would lead the rally in which the PTI said masses would take part with a message of freedom by Imran Khan.

