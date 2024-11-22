Motorways to remain closed as PTI set to flex muscles in Islamabad on Nov 24

The motorways will remain closed from 8 pm on November 22 until further orders

Updated On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 17:30:48 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Authorities have announced the closure of different sections of motorways in wake of maintenance work from Nov 22.

The announcement comes as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to hold a protest rally on Nov 24 in Islamabad, demanding release of its party founder and workers, and reversal of recently approved constitutional amendments.

“The general public his hereby informed that due to road maintenance, …motorways will remain closed starting from 8:00 PM on November 22, 2024,” reads a public notice issued by the National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP).

Following motorways will remain closed from 8:00pm on Friday until further orders:

M-1: Islamabad to Peshawar

M-2: Islamabad to Lahore

M-3: Lahore to Abdul Hakeem

M-4: Pindi Bhattian to Multan

M-14 Hakla to Yarik

M-11 Lahore to Sialkot

The NH&MP has advised people to refrain from unnecessary travel in order to avoid inconvenience.

Section 144 imposed

Meanwhile, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province for three days ahead of PTI’s protest.

A notification in this regard was also issued by the Home Department. The Section 144 has been imposed from Nov 23 to 25 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday) across the province.

According to the spokesperson of home department, there will be complete ban on holding protests and rallies across the province for three days.

The terrorists can attack any protest or rally keeping in view the security threat already looming in the country, the home department said.

