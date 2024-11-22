Section 144 imposed in Punjab ahead of PTI's protest on Nov 24

Updated On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 13:31:29 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Friday imposed Section 144 across the province for three days ahead of PTI’s protest in Islamabad scheduled for Nov 24.

A notification in this regard was also issued by the Home Department.

The Section 144 has been imposed from Nov 23 to 25 (Saturday, Sunday, Monday) across the province.

According to the spokesperson of home department, there will be complete ban on holding protests and rallies across the province for three days.

The terrorists can attack any protest or rally keeping in view the security threat already looming in the country, the home department said.

The Section 144 was imposed to ensure the law and order in the province.

It merits mention here that Section 144 was earlier imposed in Islamabad and Karachi.

Earlier, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser outlined the PTI's strategy for the November 24 protest.

Speaking to media in Swabi, Asad Qaiser stated that the party has formulated a strategy for the protest.

Political workers from Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, and Nowshera will travel to Islamabad from Swabi, while workers from other districts will march towards Islamabad via different routes.