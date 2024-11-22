ATC declares KP CM Gandapur proclaimed offender in 'terrorism' case

The written order stated that the exemption requests of all absent accused were rejected

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender in a case registered at the I-9 police station.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the Anti-Terrorism Court issued a written order, stating that after declaring Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender, the case had been separated from the cases of the other accused.

The verdict states that the court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Raja Rashid Hafeez, Wasiq Qayyum, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Faisal Javed, and Umar Tanveer during the hearing.

The counsel for Sardar Masroof, Murtaza Turi, and Zahid Bashir Dar filed a request for exemption from appearance.

The written order stated that the exemption requests of all the absent accused were rejected, and their bail bonds cancelled. The court adjourned the hearing of the case until Nov 28.

A case was registered against PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurram, Wasiq Qayyum and others under terrorism sections at the I-9 police station in Islamabad.