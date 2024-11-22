Imran Khan will not make any deal or go abroad, says Babar Awan

PTI calls for the final protest rally on November 24 for Imran Khan's release

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and senior lawyer, Babar Awan asserted that PTI founder Imran Khan would not make any deal or go abroad as they had won with the public vote.

Talking to media outside Islamabad High Court (IHC), he stressed that the November 24 protest call was the final protest and every citizen had the due right to take to the streets for their demands.

Awan agitated the government employees for halting the PTI party from entering Islamabad; he suggested them to mind their own business.

The PTI leader lamented that the crime rate had been rising but no one paid attention to it.

Babar Awan disclosed the PTI demands for the protest, Imran Khan’s release, return of stolen mandate and resistance against the 26th amendment in the constitution.



He urged PTI members and workers to not surrender before anyone for their right

Senior lawyer berated the government for not taking control of the law and order situation across the country.

It is pertinent to note that the PTI had called for a protest rally in the federal capital Islamabad on November 24.

PTI founder and his spouse Bushra Bibi had decided to allot a party ticket in the next election on the basis of performance of party leaders in the protest.

