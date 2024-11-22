Lahore remains smoggy and world's most polluted city for second successive day

The AQI (air quality index) of Lahore was 498 at 9:15 in the morning as recorded by the IQAir

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Smog shrouded the capital of Punjab province Lahore on Friday as the city ranked first among the most polluted cities of the world for the second successive day.

The average AQI (air quality index) of Lahore was 498 at 9:15 in the morning as recorded by the Swiss monitor IQAir. The AQI in the posh localities of cantonment and DHA of Lahore was, however, dangerously high ﻿– ﻿698 and 565 respectively.

India and Pakistan battle air pollution every winter as cold, heavy air traps dust, emissions, and smoke from stubble burning by farmers and emissions by vehicles.

On Friday, Indian capital Delhi was at second place with AQI at 449.

Meanwhile, Chief Meteorologist Aleemul Hassan told Dunya News that due to the direction of the winds from northwest to southeast, the smog would increase in Lahore from today till November 24.

He said the chances of rain in Lahore were very low.

As the smog situation worsened again, the Punjab government re-imposed restrictions in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. Shops and markets will close at 8 pm, except bakeries and drug shops. The timing would be observed on Saturdays and Sundays as well.

On the other hand, the Punjab government on Friday relaxed curbs on parks, zoos, playgrounds and outdoor sports. Entertainment venues, festivals and exhibitions will be allowed to remain open until 8 pm.