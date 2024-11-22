Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country: PMD

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, cloudy weather with light rain (light snowfall over mountains) is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail at isolated plain areas of Punjab during morning/night hours.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas. Smoggy/foggy conditions persisted at isolated plain areas of Punjab.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Thursday where temperature fell up to -07 degrees Celsius.

