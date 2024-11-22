Three killed in motorcycle, tanker collision near Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – At least three persons, including a minor girl, were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a speeding water tanker near Bahawalpur on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Bangla Road in Faqirwali area near Bahawalpur where a water tanker hit a motorcycle due to over-speeding, killing three person on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead bodies to hospital. Police sources informed that the driver of the tanker managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

