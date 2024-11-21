Maulana Tahir Ashrafi condemns Bushra Bibi's allegations

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Religious scholar Allama Tahir Ashrafi strongly condemned allegations involving friendly nations, terming them baseless and a grave injustice.

Maulana asserted that spreading falsehoods invites the curse of Allah.

Responding to recent statements by Bushra Bibi, the PTI chairman's wife, Ashrafi dismissed allegations made by her as fabrications. “I was personally present during the PTI founder's visit,” he stated, adding that there was no call received during the trip to substantiate these claims.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi further clarified that then-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present during the visit. He emphasised that neither Pakistan nor Saudi Arabia had tilted in their firm stance regarding the Palestinian issue.