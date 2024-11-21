IHC directs govt to initiate talks with PTI regarding Nov 24 protest

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a five-page verdict

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court Thursday directed the interior minister to hold peaceful negotiations with PTI regarding their protest call on Nov 24.

Following the hearing of a plea to stop the PTI protest on Nov 24, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a five-page verdict.

The court instructed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to initiate talks with PTI and suggested forming a committee. The minister or another suitable individual should lead the committee and engage PTI leadership.

The court said the committee should inform PTI leadership about the sensitivity of the Belarusian President's visit.

The court also recommended that the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad be included in the committee. The court expressed confidence that such communication could lead to progress.

The court added that if negotiations fail, the Interior Minister must ensure peace in Islamabad per the law.