Low smog: Punjab govt softens restrictions, reopens recreational places

Markets in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, will close on 8 PM

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government softened restrictions following a reduction in smog, allowing the reopening of parks and other such venues across the province.

According to a notification, parks, zoos, playgrounds, and outdoor sports facilities have been permitted to operate. Entertainment venues, including festivals and exhibitions, are also allowed to reopen starting tomorrow, with operating hours extended until 8 PM.

Markets in major cities, including Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, will adhere to the closing time of 8 PM, including weekends.

This directive applies to shops, shopping malls, and markets across these cities.

However, shops dealing in essential goods such as pharmacies, grocery stores, bakeries, and tandoors are exempt from this restriction and can continue operations beyond 8 PM.

