IDEAS 2024 event held at Nishan-e-Pakistan

Fri, 22 Nov 2024 15:30:34 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An exhilarating event was held at Nishan-e-Pakistan, Seaview, in connection with the defence exhibition IDEAS 2024.

Pakistan Air Force pilots showcased their skills with fighter aircraft, while the Navy’s Sea King, Z-9, and Alouett helicopters demonstrated professional prowess.

A freefall parachute jump was performed from C-130 aircraft, and Navy’s Special Service Group presented an impressive gun drill.

The event also featured joint counter-terrorism demos including beach assault and static displays by the armed forces.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah graced the event as the chief guest, joined by Governor Kamran Tessori.