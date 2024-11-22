IDEAS 2024 event held at Nishan-e-Pakistan
Pakistan
The event featured joint counter-terrorism demos by the armed forces
KARACHI (Dunya News) – An exhilarating event was held at Nishan-e-Pakistan, Seaview, in connection with the defence exhibition IDEAS 2024.
Pakistan Air Force pilots showcased their skills with fighter aircraft, while the Navy’s Sea King, Z-9, and Alouett helicopters demonstrated professional prowess.
A freefall parachute jump was performed from C-130 aircraft, and Navy’s Special Service Group presented an impressive gun drill.
The event also featured joint counter-terrorism demos including beach assault and static displays by the armed forces.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah graced the event as the chief guest, joined by Governor Kamran Tessori.