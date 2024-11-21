Airshow at Nishan-e-Pakistan marks Ideas 2024
The event also featured joint counter-terrorism demos by the armed forces
KARACHI (Dunya News) – An exhilarating airshow was held at Nishan-e-Pakistan, Sea View, in connection with the defense exhibition IDEAS 2024.
Pakistan Air Force pilots showcased their skills with fighter aircraft, while the Navy’s Sea King, Z-9, and Alouett helicopters demonstrated professional prowess.
A freefall parachute jump was performed from C-130 aircraft, and the Navy’s Special Service Group presented an impressive gun drill.
The event also featured joint counter-terrorism demos by the armed forces, including beach assault and static displays.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah graced the event as the chief guest, joined by Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori.