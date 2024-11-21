Airshow at Nishan-e-Pakistan key feature of IDEAS 2024

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An exhilarating airshow was held at Nishan-e-Pakistan, Sea View, in connection with the defence exhibition IDEAS 2024.

Pakistan Air Force pilots showcased their skills with fighter aircraft, while the Navy’s Sea King, Z-9, and Alouett helicopters demonstrated professional prowess.

A freefall parachute jump was performed from C-130 aircraft, and Navy’s Special Service Group presented an impressive gun drill.

The event also featured joint counter-terrorism demos by the armed forces, including beach assault and static displays.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah graced the event as the chief guest, joined by Governor Kamran Tessori.