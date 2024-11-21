Women among 20 killed, several injured in attack on passenger vehicles in Kurram

According to Kurram DPO, a convoy of vehicles from Peshawar to Parachinar came under fire

Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 16:30:01 PKT

LOWER KURRAM (Dunya News) – At least 20 people were killed and several others injured when gunmen on Thursday opened fire on a number of passenger vehicles in Ucheat area of Lower Kurram.

According to Kurram DPO, a convoy of vehicles coming from Peshawar to Parachinar came under fire in the Ucheat area. Automatic weapons were used by the gunmen, he added.

He said 20 people, including three women, died on the spot. Several injured were rushed to nearby hospital where condition of many had been described as serious.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and sealed the area and launched search for the attackers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility of attack.

Naqvi condemns incident

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the incident and expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives.

He prayed for the early recovery of the injured people.

Two days ago, 12 security officials embraced martyrdom in an attack on a checkpost in Malikhel area of Bannu, army's media wing said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday 12 security officials were martyred in the attack. They put up a valiant fight against the terrorists.

Security forces hit back at the assailants and killed six terrorists in the exchange of firing.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists attempted to attack a check post in Mali Khel area of Bannu.