Petition filed in Peshawar High Court against PTI's Nov 24 protest

Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 14:40:26 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - A petition has been filed in the Peshawar High Court against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s protest scheduled for November 24.

The petition was filed by citizen Jamaluddin, naming the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government, IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and others as respondents.

The petitioner argued that the provincial government's decision to hold the protest was illegal, and that it could lead to a threat to the law and order situation in the province.

The petition further claimed that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government could not use provincial resources for political purposes.

Additionally, the petition stressed that political instability was harmful to the economy, and requested the court to stop the provincial government from using public resources for the rally.