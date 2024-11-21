Indian Punjab CM should take smog issue seriously: Azma Bokhari

Thu, 21 Nov 2024 11:20:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Azma Bokhari has called for the attention of Indian Punjab Chief Minister on the issue of smog.

Information minister stressed that smog was the joint environmental issue across both sides of the border.

Bokhari was dismayed over the Indian Punjab CM's response to the dialogue about smog.

She emphasised that the Indian Punjab CM must be serious about this grave issue affecting both sides of the Punjab.



It is pertinent to note that Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz decided to write a letter to her counterpart for smog diplomacy to tackle this issue.

Indian Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann responded to Nawaz’s statement, saying, “The government of Lahore and Delhi both say the same. It seems like our pollution is forming a circle and moving around. I will say to Maryam Nawaz, 'You can write a letter too'."

Mann stated that his government was being accused for their smoky polluted air.

