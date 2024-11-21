PTI's politics focuses on personal agendas rather than national interests: Ahsan Iqbal

Pakistan Pakistan PTI's politics focuses on personal agendas rather than national interests: Ahsan Iqbal

Ahsan Iqbal accuses PTI of fomenting chaos and economic instability in country

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 10:34:00 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof Ahsan Iqbal said on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was focusing on a person-specific agenda instead of addressing national issues.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said PTI’s political strategy centred around securing concessions for its former chairman rather than prioritising the welfare of the people.

He accused the PTI of fomenting chaos and economic instability, rejecting government offers for constructive political dialogue.

As for PTI's protest call, he referred to the party's history of violent demonstrations, including attacks on parliament, PTV and Radio Pakistan's buildings.

He criticised the PTI and said the party that once claimed to reject foreign intervention now seeks apologies on international platforms, exposing its duplicity.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic progress, Iqbal said the country was back on the path of development with improved stock market performance, reduced inflation, increased remittances, and significant foreign policy achievements.

"However, the PTI seems unable to digest these successes and is intent on derailing progress," he said.



