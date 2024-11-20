PTI protest call ill-timed, says Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Says post-9/11 attacks increased in Pakistan due allowing the US bases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has criticized the PTI’s protest call, stating that the timing is inappropriate.

Speaking to a private TV channel, Fazlur Rehman said the PTI has the right to protest but have to adopt a more strategic approach.

“We have conducted peaceful million marches, and political difference should be handled with moderation,” he added.

On terrorism, he said post-9/11, attacks increased in Pakistan due allowing the US bases.

He criticized former President Pervez Musharraf for prioritizing the US approval over national interests, saying Pakistan remained entangled in the war on terror for over two decades.

