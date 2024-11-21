Imran Khan arrested by Rawalpindi police in protest case

The PTI founder will be produced in court today (Thursday) to obtain his physical remand.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was arrested by Rawalpindi police on Wednesday night in a protest case hours after Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted him bail in the Toshakhana case.

According to details, Imran Khan was arrested in a case registered at the New Town Police Station on charges related to his alleged involvement in the violent protest organised by the PTI.

The arrest took place at the Adiala jail, where Imran Khan is currently detained. The charges filed against him at New Town Police Station include arson, stone-pelting and damaging government property. The case also includes terrorism-related charges.

A spokesperson of Rawalpindi police informed that a team led by SSP Investigation is interrogating Imran Khan. The PTI founder will be produced in court today (Thursday) to obtain his physical remand.

IMRAN KHAN GRANTED BAIL IN TOSHAKHANA REFERENCE

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the new Toshakhana reference.

The court ordered Khan to submit two surety bond of Rs1m each and directed him to appear in trial court. The judge ordered the jail authorities to set the PTI founder at liberty.

During the course of hearing, the FIA prosecutor said the media would exonerate the PTI founder even before the court verdict. The judge asked the officer to keep himself aloof from media.

Earlier, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC remarked that when the PTI was holding the reins of the government, it didn’t respond to the questions seeking details of Toshakhana.

Hearing Khan's bail plea in the new Toshakhana reference, Justice Aurangzeb asked the respondent’s lawyer about the method used to determine the prices of the jewellery and other gifts received by the former premier and his wife.

