Imran Khan's release unlikely despite bail in Toshakhana case: Tarar

Imran Khan’s bail wasn't granted in other cases, so his release is not possible: Info minister

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 20:03:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar stated that Imran Khan's release is unlikely, despite being granted bail in the Toshakhana case.

Speaking to a private television channel, Tarar explained that while the Islamabad High Court (IHC) approved Khan's bail in the Toshakhana case, the former prime minister remains in custody due to other pending cases. "Imran Khan’s bail has not been granted in other cases, so his release is not possible," he articulated.

Commenting on the events of May 9, Tarar accused Khan of inciting unrest. "Clear instructions were given by him, and no good can be expected from those who resorted to arson," he remarked.

The minister also hinted at further legal proceedings, noting that Khan’s bail could potentially be revoked if the case progresses in the trial court.

It is pertinent to mention that the Islamabad High Court, earlier today, ordered Khan's release in the Toshakhana case after granting him bail.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced plans for a nationwide protest on November 24, demanding Khan's release.

While preparations for the protest are underway, the government has dismissed any threats posed by the demonstration, asserting it will handle the situation suitably.