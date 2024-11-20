Marriyum Aurangzeb wants PTI to stage protest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

She was addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to stage sit-in in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She was addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday.

“A hefty amount of Rs800 million was distributed among the MPAs and MNAs for the protest call,” said the senior minister.

She said that attempts were being made to create rift between the two provinces.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that it is not a protest but a fight between the sister and wife of PTI founder Imran Khan.

She added that the development of the country was put on a halt through a sit-in back in 2014.

“Attempts are once again being made to disrupt the economic development in the country,” said the PML-N leader.

She added that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is working tirelessly to provide relief to the masses.

She was of the view that PML-N government has restored investors’ confidence, achieving progress in various sectors including agriculture.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that master plan for Lahore has been finalised and it would be replicated in other districts as well.

“The same party is planning to stage sit-in once again when the country is on the path of development,” she said.