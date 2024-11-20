Govt has complete planning to deal with rioters: Azma Bokhari

Accuses PTI parliamentarians of taking money from official funds for protest

Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 10:55:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Adviser Azma Bokhari said on Wednesday that whoever was aiming to disrupt peace would be dealt with an iron hand.

She made these remarks during her interaction with media outside the Lahore High Court (LHC).

“Several things are shared on social media without any verification. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is being reorganised for better handling of the cases reported by women victims,” she added.

Referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) scheduled protest in Islamabad on Nov 24, she said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had spent Rs81 million on its last protest, claiming that it was demanding another Rs58 million for its planned protest.

She accused the PTI parliamentarians of taking money from official funds and utilizing them in protests.

