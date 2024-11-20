SC annuls IHC decision of declaring allotment of plots to judges, bureaucrats illegal

The court directed the IHC to review the matter.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has annulled the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision in a case pertaining to allotment of plots to judges and bureaucrats in the federal capital’s Sectors F-14 and F-15.

The apex court accepted the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority’s plea while announcing the reserved verdict in the case. The court directed the IHC to review the matter.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Munib Akhtar, reserved the verdict on May 21.

Justice Ayesha Malik announced the reserved decision.

It is pertinent to note that the IHC declared the housing scheme having plots reserved for retired judges of the high courts and bureaucrats located in Islamabad’s F-14 and F-15 illegal.

The court announced the reserved verdict of the case after six months.

