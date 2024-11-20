Constitutional bench disposes of petition seeking to fire 'inefficient' govt employees

The seven-member bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan conducted the hearing

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The constitutional bench of Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of the petition seeking to fire the government officials who do not work diligently.

The seven-member constitutional bench led by Justice Aminuddin Khan conducted the hearing.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik asked the petitioner to identify those government officials and contact the concerned departments for action against them.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that the petitioner didn’t mention any officer in the petition.

“Should we give a ruling to oust the President, Prime Minister, Speaker and MNAs,” asked Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

Later, the constitutional bench of SC disposed of the petition.