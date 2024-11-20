Imran likely to breathe easy as IHC grants bail in new Toshakhana reference

Pakistan Pakistan Imran likely to breathe easy as IHC grants bail in new Toshakhana reference

The court ordered the couple to submit Rs1 million security bonds each.

Topline Directs couple to appear in trial court

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 16:13:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi in new Toshakhana reference.

The court ordered the couple to submit Rs1 million security bonds each while also directing the couple to appear in the trial court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC remarked that when the PTI was holding the reins of the government, it didn’t respond to the questions seeking details of Toshakhana.

Hearing Khan and Bushra Bibi’s bail pleas in new Toshakhana reference, Justice Aurangzeb asked the respondent’s lawyer about the method used to determine the prices of the jewelry and other gifts received by former premier and his wife to which Barrister Salman Safdar responded that it was responsibility of the prosecutor to inform about that.

During the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor said that media had been reporting as if the court had granted bail to the co-accused couple.

“If media doesn’t create hysteria, then how will it be able to sell news,” Justice Aurangzeb observed.

The court asked whose name was on the challan form to which the lawyer replied “Bushra Bibi’s name is on the challan and Sohaib Abbasi has been made an approver whereas Inamullah Shah has been made witness by the prosecution.”

Justice Aurangzeb inquired from the prosecutor how was Khan a beneficiary of the gifts received by his wife to which the prosecutor responded “if the wife receives something in gifts, it also benefits her husband.”

In a seemingly displeased gesture, the judge said how can his wife’s possessions can be linked to him.



