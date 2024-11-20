PTI forms coordination committee for Nov 24 protest

A 12-member committee has been established for the twin cities

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formed a coordination committee for the planned protest on November 24.

PTI's additional secretary general, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, issued a notification regarding the formation of the committees.

According to the notification, a 12-member committee has been established for the twin cities, with six PTI leaders from Islamabad and six from Rawalpindi.

The Islamabad team included Amir Mughal, Sher Afzal Marwat, Shoaib Shaheen, Syed Ali Bukhari, Qazi Tanveer, and Malik Amir.

The Rawalpindi coordination committee included Simabia Tahir, Shehryar Riaz, Amir Afzal, Aqeel Khan, Raja Basharat, and Chaudhry Ajmal Sabir.