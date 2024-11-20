US condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan: State Dept spox

Matthew Miller said that Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday said that the United States condemns recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

Briefing the media in Washington, Matthew Miller said that we are aware of reports that a military convoy was ambushed near the border with Afghanistan and of a separate incident that resulted in the abduction of seven police officers in Bannu yesterday. We condemn these and all terrorist attacks.

He said that Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists and violent extremists, and our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed or impacted by recent attacks, including the November 9th suicide bombing in Quetta.

Matthew Miller said that as these horrific attacks against the Pakistani people continue, we remain committed to engaging with government leaders and civilian institutions to identify opportunities to build capacity in detecting, preventing, and responding to threats posed by militant terrorist groups.

"We continue to have an important bilateral counterterrorism partnership with the Government of Pakistan, and it includes regular high-level dialogues and working level consultations dedicated to enhancing both civilian and military capabilities to detect and counter these type of threats," he said.

