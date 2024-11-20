Deputy PM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

Deputy PM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties

The two leaders also exchanged views on important regional and global issues.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of the Netherlands Caspar Veldkamp.

“The two sides reviewed Pakistan-Netherlands bilateral relations. Views were also exchanged on important regional and global issues,” a post on X said.

