Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

He said that the government top most priority is to fight against the rising wave of terrorism.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 20 Nov 2024 05:01:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, said on Tuesday that political stability is linked with the coordinated efforts to combat terrorism which is essential for Pakistan's survival and economic progress.

Speaking to a private news channel, Ahsan Iqbal said that the government top most priority is to fight against the rising wave of terrorism.

He stated that the apex committee meeting decided to enhance coordination between federal and provincial governments by establishing district coordination committees.

Replying to a question, Ahsan Iqbal said that former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) put the country on the verge of instability several times to get the NRO.

This time, PTI plans to blackmail the state again with its strategy to create anarchy and challenging state writ, but they will fail, he added.

