Rana Sanaullah urges PTI founder to come to table talk

Pakistan Pakistan Rana Sanaullah urges PTI founder to come to table talk

PTI has no viable alternative but to engage in dialogue with political stakeholders: PM's advisor

Follow on Published On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 23:57:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, reiterated the government's readiness to engage in political negotiations, urging Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to come to the table to find a way forward.

Speaking on the Dunya News program "Dunya Mehr Bukhari Ke Sath", Rana Sanaullah underlined that dialogue remains the cornerstone of resolving political disputes. He revealed that the establishment supports political dialogue and suggested that even if a committee for negotiations is formed, its members would remain unknown for now.

More to read: PM Shehbaz calls for dialogue ahead of PTI protest on Nov 24



“Negotiations require mutual space and compromise,” he stated, adding that discussions can encompass all issues. He noted that the Prime Minister has already extended an olive branch for political dialogue, underscoring the importance of resolving political matters through democratic means rather than confrontation.

Rana Sanaullah stressed that PTI has no viable alternative but to engage in dialogue with political stakeholders. “Imran Khan must sit at the table with political parties, devise a roadmap, and set the rules of the game. There is no other option,” he said. Rana Sanaullah reiterated that reconciliation is the only path forward for the country's political stability.