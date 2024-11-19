Ready for talks if demands are taken seriously: Barrister Saif

Pakistan Pakistan Ready for talks if demands are taken seriously: Barrister Saif

Mentions Imran Khan has directed Barrister Gohar and CM Ali amin Gandapur to lead negotiations

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 23:43:58 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has stated that his party is open to dialogue if their demands are addressed seriously.

Speaking on Dunya News programme Dunya with Mehar Bukhari, Saif mentioned that Imran Khan has directed Barrister Gohar and CM Ali Amin Gandapur to lead negotiations.

Read more: PTI to tighten the noose around govt on Nov 24: Barrister Saif

He said that protests would continue until demands were met., adding “ talks must involve the establishment, the government, but we will reach Islamabad”.

